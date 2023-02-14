Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Vector boss calls for a sector shake-up

Vector boss calls for a sector shake-up
Vector boss Simon Mackenzie says multiple complex problems require an energy ministry. (Image: Vector)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 14 Feb 2023
Growing complexities and challenges in the energy sector mean it's time for a dedicated energy ministry to be set up, Vector chief executive Simon Mackenzie says.The head of New Zealand’s largest electricity lines company, which is also involved in gas and other activities, said some big challenges are coming down the track and the response needs greater coordination at the central government level.“We think there needs to be a ministry of energy," Mackenzie said. "The reason for that, at the moment, we've got mult...
Climate change

Pattrick Smellie: Floods make managed retreat policy urgent

Because they affect the country's largest urban population, the Auckland floods will focus minds on the need for policies to "manage retreat" from climate change impacts.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Miners, environmentalists wary of minerals bill

Relatively minor changes have brought opposing sides out on the barricades.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Eric Watson's agent made lowball offer to settle claim

The offer was made ahead of the hearing in the high court last month.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am

More Energy

Listed Companies

Shocker half-year result for Contact Energy

Reduced gas storage capacity at a facility in Taranaki delivered a $120m hit.

Pattrick Smellie 13 Feb 2023
Energy

Cooking with gas: a new front in the culture wars

Gas standards in the US for home cooking are a new front in the ‘culture wars’.

Ian Llewellyn 13 Feb 2023
News in Brief

Airlines bring in firepower to get hydrogen off the ground

Air NZ wants to see its first hydrogen-powered commercial demonstration flight by 2036.

Brent Melville 10 Feb 2023
Transport

Axing the biofuels mandate was 'no surprise'

Reactions to the scrapping of the biofuels mandate bill have been mixed.

Greg Hurrell 10 Feb 2023