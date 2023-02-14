Vector boss calls for a sector shake-up

Vector boss Simon Mackenzie says multiple complex problems require an energy ministry. (Image: Vector)

Growing complexities and challenges in the energy sector mean it's time for a dedicated energy ministry to be set up, Vector chief executive Simon Mackenzie says.The head of New Zealand’s largest electricity lines company, which is also involved in gas and other activities, said some big challenges are coming down the track and the response needs greater coordination at the central government level.“We think there needs to be a ministry of energy," Mackenzie said. "The reason for that, at the moment, we've got mult...