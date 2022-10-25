See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Energy

We could hit 98% renewable electricity, but it will cost

Ian Llewellyn

Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 25 Oct 2022

We could hit 98% renewable electricity, but it will cost
The future is bright, says a Boston Consulting Group report. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 25 Oct 2022
RELATED
New Zealand could reach 98% renewable electricity generation by 2030, enabling rapid electrification of the rest of the economy, Boston Consulting Group says.However, it will come at a cost of $42 billion over the next eight years.The more than 200-page report, The Future is Electric, looks at several pathways and scenarios and all point to far faster electrification of transport and heating, as well as electricity generation, than forecast by the Climate Change Commission.The modelling shows that it makes economic sense for NZ to reach 98% ren...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Policy
Watercare says govt covering three waters costs bill
Riley Kennedy | Tue, 25 Oct 2022

Wayne Brown was grateful for the update ahead of his meeting with Nanaia Mahuta tomorrow.

Transport
Uber drivers were employees, not contractors: employment court
Oliver Lewis | Tue, 25 Oct 2022

In a case with major implications for rideshare providers, a NZ court has found four Uber drivers were employees.

Sustainable Finance
Harbour Asset Management's new fund aims to do good and make money
Greg Hurrell | Tue, 25 Oct 2022

Harbour Asset Management's new sustainable impact fund is the first of its kind in New Zealand, but will be mainstream within five years.

Sponsored
Seven apps to improve small business productivity

A follow up story focusing on specific tools to educate small business owners about the digital options available to them.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.