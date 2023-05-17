Menu
Wind power: Taranaki's lack of end-user demand

BlueFloat's Nathan Turner said the government needs to sort out its unstable energy performance. (Image: NZME)
Richard Woodd
Wed, 17 May 2023
This is the second part in a three-part series: Windpower – what happened at the offshore wind forum. Read part 1 here. Look at the big picture and you'll see massive demand for wind energy around the world, but there are challenges.Those attending the Offshore Renewable Energy Forum in New Plymouth heard that an estimated 2100 gigawatts of new offshore wind energy (OWE) will be installed by 2050, 80% of it in China.London-based chief operating officer for the Global Wind Energy Council Stuart Mullin told the forum that 90%...
John McMahon named NZX chair
Markets

John McMahon named NZX chair

Recently reappointed NZX director John McMahon has been appointed the stock exchange operator’s chair. McMahon, who takes over effectively immediately, only rejoined the board last week and replaces James Miller who retired after 13 years on the board. McMahon&#39;s appointment c...

Staff reporters 4:18pm
Infrastructure

Govt orders action on Building Code protectionism

Building regulations giving NZ manufacturers a stranglehold on the market are under review.

Pattrick Smellie 4:10pm
Govt orders action on Building Code protectionism
Technology

Mixed pre-budget signals on video game rebate

A major industry transformation plan was quietly released on Monday, but why?

Dileepa Fonseka 10:05am
Mixed pre-budget signals on video game rebate

Wind power: the major players converge on Taranaki
Energy Special Report

Wind power: the major players converge on Taranaki

Developers are racing to build offshore windfarms in the South Taranaki Bight.

Richard Woodd 16 May 2023
Vector slapped with $1.1m penalty for 'excessive level' of power outages
Markets

Vector slapped with $1.1m penalty for 'excessive level' of power outages

The Auckland high court has imposed a penalty of $1.1 million on electricity lines company Vector after the Commerce Commission took action against it over excessive power outages.The excessive power outages occurred from 2017 to 2020 which breached network quality standards, the...

Ella Somers 10 May 2023
HW Richardson green hydrogen punt gains oxygen
Transport

HW Richardson green hydrogen punt gains oxygen

The hydrogen pilot's success or failure relies on energy prices.

Brent Melville 09 May 2023
Transpower fined $150k for 2021 grid emergency
Law & Regulation

Transpower fined $150k for 2021 grid emergency

A key load-management tool was not fit for purpose.

Staff reporters 08 May 2023