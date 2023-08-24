Menu
After climate reporting, here comes nature-related financial reporting

(Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 24 Aug 2023
New Zealand companies and investors may be getting on top of climate-related reporting but now face another big learning curve with nature-related reporting.It's the next step in preserving the environment that businesses rely on to stay in business, even if many aren't fully aware. Next month the London-headquartered Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) will release its final recommendations framework for such nature-related financial disclosures. Its work is based on reporting frameworks developed by the T...
Analysts consider Ebos’ result a solid one
Markets

Analysts don't seem phased by the future loss of Ebos' Chemist Warehouse contract.

Ella Somers 3:58pm
Cars

Ferrari owners converge to play with $700k supercar

Select group of Australia's richest fly to Queenstown to play with $700k SUV.

Brent Melville 1:50pm
Media

Sky TV bullish on advertising, reports $51m profit

Commercial revenue has returned to pre-covid levels.

Daniel Dunkley 12:10pm
Half of plastics and paper recycling is shipped overseas
Infrastructure Exclusive

NZ sent 9,527 tonnes of plastics and 57,443 tonnes of paper overseas last year.

Cécile Meier 23 Aug 2023
Parliament committee criticises ministry heads over piecemeal freshwater approach
Environment

Politicians want to see results on freshwater improvement.

Greg Hurrell 18 Aug 2023
No one knows what New Zealand's recycling rate is
Environment ANALYSIS

The government and the industry can only give estimates – and their numbers vary wildly

Cécile Meier 18 Aug 2023
RMA reforms pass into law – for how long?
Infrastructure

Five years' of RMA reform work could be thrown out by Christmas.

Pattrick Smellie 16 Aug 2023