Aussie wasps enlisted to tackle invasive wattle trees

The Australian bud-galling wasp lays eggs in the wattle's seed buds. (Image: Horizons)

An Australian wasp has been approved for biological control measures against the fast-growing and invasive Sydney golden wattle tree.The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved the introduction of the bud-galling wasp, which lays its eggs in the tree’s flower buds and prevents seeds being produced.Risk assessments concluded it was highly unlikely the wasp would harm or displace any native species and did not sting or bite.EPA general manager of hazardous substances and new organisms Chris Hill said the wasps prefer to stay near...