Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Environment

Aussie wasps enlisted to tackle invasive wattle trees

Aussie wasps enlisted to tackle invasive wattle trees
The Australian bud-galling wasp lays eggs in the wattle's seed buds. (Image: Horizons)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 01 Dec 2022
An Australian wasp has been approved for biological control measures against the fast-growing and invasive Sydney golden wattle tree.The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved the introduction of the bud-galling wasp, which lays its eggs in the tree’s flower buds and prevents seeds being produced.Risk assessments concluded it was highly unlikely the wasp would harm or displace any native species and did not sting or bite.EPA general manager of hazardous substances and new organisms Chris Hill said the wasps prefer to stay near...
CEO

AT CEO candidate pulls the pin

The international candidate had asked to meet with new mayor Wayne Brown.

Oliver Lewis 5:05pm
Property

Vital Healthcare to 'pause' acquisitions

The trust's manager isn't worried about breaching banking covenants.

Jenny Ruth 12:50pm
Primary Sector

Primary sector exports expected to hit record

The latest outlook report predicts a big increase in dairy export revenue.

Riley Kennedy 12:07pm