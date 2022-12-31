Dr Jan Wright gets another title – dame

Dame Jan Wright valued the independence her commissioner role afforded her. (Image: NZME)

King Charles has made Dr Jan Wright a dame companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to the state and the environment.The new dame was the parliamentary commissioner for the environment for two terms, from 2007 until 2017.She started in the role at a time of growing public and political interest in environmental issues and built a reputation for her methodical approach, robust independent advice, and as a skilful public communicator. Wright told BusinessDesk it was a huge honour to be made a dame. “I haven’t...