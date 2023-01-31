Energy-from-waste company files RMA process appeal

Paul Taylor: "SIRRL’s application is fully compliant with the RMA." (Image: SIRRL)

South Island Resource Recovery lodged an objection on Tuesday with two Canterbury councils to what it said was an illegal request, linking a cultural impact assessment (CIA) to the processing of a resource consent.That's after Environment Canterbury and the Waimate district council said they wouldn't accept the resource application unless it was accompanied by a CIA prepared by manawhenua.The firm, a joint venture between New Zealand's Renew Energy and China Tianying, lodged its initial consent application on Sept 22, for a $350 mil...