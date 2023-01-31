Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Environment

Energy-from-waste company files RMA process appeal

Energy-from-waste company files RMA process appeal
Paul Taylor: "SIRRL’s application is fully compliant with the RMA." (Image: SIRRL)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Tue, 31 Jan 2023
South Island Resource Recovery lodged an objection on Tuesday with two Canterbury councils to what it said was an illegal request, linking a cultural impact assessment (CIA) to the processing of a resource consent.That's after Environment Canterbury and the Waimate district council said they wouldn't accept the resource application unless it was accompanied by a CIA prepared by manawhenua.The firm, a joint venture between New Zealand's Renew Energy and China Tianying, lodged its initial consent application on Sept 22, for a $350 mil...
Politics

Chris Hipkins to meet Anthony Albanese

Hipkins is to visit Australia in his first overseas trip as PM.

Oliver Lewis 2:50pm
Retail

Hospitality industry counting the cost of flooding

More than half of the hospitality businesses surveyed have been damaged.

Rebecca Howard 2:40pm
Finance

Harmoney’s Australian loan book eclipses NZ

New Zealand lending stalled through the tail end of last year. 

Staff reporters 2:25pm