Environment

New Zealand and global temperatures push near record highs in 2025

Climate change is driving average annual temperatures higher. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 08 Jan 2026
New Zealand experienced its fourth-warmest year in 2025 and the warmest November since those records began in 1909.Internationally, the final data isn’t in yet, but 2025 global temperatures are on track to be the second-warmest year on record after 2024, tied with 2023.Earth Sciences NZ's manager of climate atmosphere hazards, Nava Fedaeff, said the latest NZ data wasn’t a surprise.“Every year we have a very similar message. It’s not just kind of a blip. We’ve had 10 years back to back of extreme warmth. I&rsqu...
More Environment

Winds of change blowing for old turbines
Environment

Winds of change blowing for old turbines

Bright ideas are sought on the future use of 97 former wind turbine nacelles.

Greg Hurrell 07 Jan 2026
NZ’s lack of missile defences Euro space mission winner
Environment

NZ’s lack of missile defences Euro space mission winner

The ESA’s new Biomass satellite is being calibrated on NZ’s plantation pine forests.

Greg Hurrell 19 Dec 2025
Stewardship land continues to divide
Primary Sector

Stewardship land continues to divide

More than 600,00 hectares of land is being fought over.

Ian Llewellyn 12 Dec 2025
RMA reform: how long it will take
Policy

RMA reform: how long it will take

The new regime will be operational from 2029.

Pattrick Smellie 09 Dec 2025