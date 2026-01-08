New Zealand and global temperatures push near record highs in 2025

Climate change is driving average annual temperatures higher. (Image: NZME)

New Zealand experienced its fourth-warmest year in 2025 and the warmest November since those records began in 1909.Internationally, the final data isn’t in yet, but 2025 global temperatures are on track to be the second-warmest year on record after 2024, tied with 2023.Earth Sciences NZ's manager of climate atmosphere hazards, Nava Fedaeff, said the latest NZ data wasn’t a surprise.“Every year we have a very similar message. It’s not just kind of a blip. We’ve had 10 years back to back of extreme warmth. I&rsqu...