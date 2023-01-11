Niwa to plumb the depths of Antarctica's Ross Sea

Niwa's research vessel Tangaroa on an earlier trip to Antarctica's Terra Nova Bay. (Image: Supplied)

A six-week southern expedition is about to set sail to investigate the effects of climate change on the health of a new Antarctic marine protection zone.National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) vessel RV Tangaroa will carry 38 researchers and crew down to the 1.5 million sq kilometre Ross Sea marine protected area.The crew all board the Tangaroa today but won’t be sailing straight away. Covid rules meant the ship would be staying in its home port of Wellington for the first five days. Anyone on board that cam...