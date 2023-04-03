Menu
Environment

NZ glaciers melting away: 'You'd be shocked'

Niwa scientist Andrew Lorrey photographs a Southern Alps glacier. (Image: Niwa)
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 03 Apr 2023
An annual survey of 50 South Island glaciers indicates no respite from the long-term retreat, even if the results weren’t quite as bad as scientists feared.The 2023 aerial survey was the 46th carried out since 1977. It is a collaboration between the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa), the Victoria University of Wellington and the Department of Conservation. Niwa’s principal scientist of climate and environmental application, Andrew Lorrey, was on his way home from the annual survey when BusinessDesk spo...
Opec+ makes shock million-barrel cut in new inflation risk
Energy

Oil price surges after Opec+ makes an unexpected crude production cut.

Bloomberg 12:43pm
Finance

NZ's red meat exports plunge in February

NZ exported about $885m worth of red meat products during the month.

Staff reporters 11:30am
Finance

Over a third of SMEs face funding shortfall

The business owners say they could only sustain their operations for six months.

Staff reporters 11:30am
Auckland gets its way on glass recycling
Policy

The government caved on requiring councils to collect glass separately from mother recyclables.

Jem Traylen 31 Mar 2023
Government announces new waste strategy
Politics

A new strategy promises standardised recycling for people living in cities by 2027.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 Mar 2023
Company directors can't ignore environmental risks – Chapman Tripp
Law & Regulation

A legal opinion from Chapman Tripp says directors have a legal obligation to consider the risks from nature to their businesses.

Greg Hurrell 29 Mar 2023
NZ green investment fund loans $50m for electric buses in its biggest deal yet
Environment

The money will help finance up to 167 buses for Australasian operator Kinetic.

Greg Hurrell 27 Mar 2023