Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Environment

NZ green investment fund loans $50m for electric buses in its biggest deal yet

NZ green investment fund loans $50m for electric buses in its biggest deal yet
The $50m from NZGIF will go towards financing up to 167 electric buses. (Image: NZ Bus)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 27 Mar 2023
New Zealand Green Investment Finance (NZGIF) has signed a $50 million deal with Kinetic, its biggest yet, to help finance electric buses.The $50m is part of a much larger finance package for Kinetic. That undisclosed sum is being raised by a syndicate of 12 institutions, including several Australian banks and other international institutions.The $50m from NZGIF will go towards financing up to 167 electric buses, rather than covering their entire cost.The electric buses will be used in several cities around NZ. According to NZGIF, an average die...
‘Chippy’ needs to sort out development red tape – Meehan
Property

‘Chippy’ needs to sort out development red tape – Meehan

The property developer has blasted government efforts to make development easier.

Brent Melville 12:00pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, March 27, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, March 27, 2023
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Nothing basic about education, Auckland's harbour tunnel and more

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Jacques Steenkamp.

Jacques Steenkamp 7:43am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Nothing basic about education, Auckland's harbour tunnel and more

More Environment

Contact considers green bond issue
News in Brief

Contact considers green bond issue

The energy company would use any proceeds to fund finance renewable generation and other green assets.

Staff reporters 20 Mar 2023
Extreme weather hindering Hauraki Gulf restoration
Environment

Extreme weather hindering Hauraki Gulf restoration

Declining biodiversity means increasing extinctions and damage to fish stocks.

Greg Hurrell 13 Mar 2023
Environmental protection spending up 10%
News in Brief

Environmental protection spending up 10%

Local and central government spent an extra $204 million on environmental protection in 2021, an annual increase of 10%, environmental-economic accounts data shows.Altogether, $2.2 billion was spent on environmental protection, most of it coming from local government.Environmenta...

Staff reporters 07 Mar 2023
Is bi-partisan support for RMA reform breaking down?
Infrastructure

Pattrick Smellie: Is bi-partisan support for RMA reform breaking down?

Environment minister David Parker's five year effort to reform the RMA is hitting big enough obstacles at select committee to throw the reform timetable into doubt.

Pattrick Smellie 07 Mar 2023