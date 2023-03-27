NZ green investment fund loans $50m for electric buses in its biggest deal yet

The $50m from NZGIF will go towards financing up to 167 electric buses. (Image: NZ Bus)

New Zealand Green Investment Finance (NZGIF) has signed a $50 million deal with Kinetic, its biggest yet, to help finance electric buses.The $50m is part of a much larger finance package for Kinetic. That undisclosed sum is being raised by a syndicate of 12 institutions, including several Australian banks and other international institutions.The $50m from NZGIF will go towards financing up to 167 electric buses, rather than covering their entire cost.The electric buses will be used in several cities around NZ. According to NZGIF, an average die...