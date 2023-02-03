Menu
Rocket launches threaten new ozone damage, say NZ researchers

(Image: Supplied)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 03 Feb 2023
The rapid growth of the rocket industry in New Zealand and overseas risks reversing the ongoing repair of the damaged ozone layer, according to researchers at the University of Canterbury.While rocket launches excited and inspired the public, the space industry needed to work with researchers and regulators to create a more sustainable aerospace industry.According to the science journal Nature, there were a record 180 launches worldwide in 2022. Rocket Lab launched nine rockets from NZ. The paper was written by Michele Bannister, a planeta...
