See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Environment

Tax treatment for NZ emissions units can be tricky

Brent Melville

Brent Melville
Fri, 21 Oct 2022

Tax treatment for NZ emissions units can be tricky
Most NZ emissions units are taxable when they're sold. (Image: Getty)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 21 Oct 2022
RELATED
Landowners and farmers may see the planting of new forests and buying and selling of New Zealand emissions units as easy money, but they need to keep in mind that Inland Revenue will still get its cut.Most NZ emissions units (NZUs) – equivalent to one tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2-e) emissions produced – are taxable when sold.And those that aren't classed as ‘replacement units’ for others already sold must be brought in at cost at the end of the income year.In fact, only those units that are bought to repla...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Friday, Oct 21, 2022
The Quizmaster | Fri, 21 Oct 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

Economy
We have a domestic inflation problem
Andy Fyers | Fri, 21 Oct 2022

Inflation may have its origins in events beyond our borders, but it's embedded within them now.

Opinion
Are directors next in the firing line for health and safety?
Rebecca Rendle | Fri, 21 Oct 2022

As WorkSafe prosecutes more business heads for failures leading to death and injury, the focus is moving on to directors.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

Sponsored
Employees the key to cyber security

Many employees fail to recognise or value the importance of cyber security, even though they themselves pose the biggest risks to digital security.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.