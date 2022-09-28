See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Environment

The road to 2025 – reporting agriculture greenhouse gas emissions

Greg Hurrell

Greg Hurrell
Wed, 28 Sep 2022

The road to 2025 – reporting agriculture greenhouse gas emissions
(Image: Depositphotos)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 28 Sep 2022
RELATED
The farming sector has so far met most of the interim goals towards pricing agricultural emissions from 2025, the environment select committee heard last week. The hearing was part of the government's greenhouse gas emission budgets, with the first such budget running from 2022-25. The committee was given a progress update by Julie Collins, deputy director general of policy and trade at the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).The Emissions Reduction Plan (ERP) stated that agriculture contributes 50% of New Zealand's gross gr...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Technology
Vodafone NZ to drop the 'Vodaf' becoming One NZ
Ben Moore | Wed, 28 Sep 2022

The rebrand will take place in early 2023, nearly four years after Vodafone Global divested its NZ wing.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Sept 28, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 28 Sep 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Law & Regulation
Restraint of trade law changes an overreach, says expert
Ian Llewellyn | Wed, 28 Sep 2022

A Buddle Findlay partner says the law change is a blunt instrument and “unduly restrictive”

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.