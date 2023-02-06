Tyres, batteries, plastics will have to be recycled

A worker displays crumb rubber at a tire recycling facility. (Image: Getty)

A quiet revolution in waste management is about to roll over New Zealand as the government pushes compulsory stewardship schemes.The five "priority products" are tyres, plastic packaging, agrichemicals and farm plastics, large batteries and e-waste, and refrigerants.Each stewardship scheme needs to be regulated under the Waste Minimisation Act and run by a not-for-profit entity. The first should be in place this year with most others following in 2024 and 2025.Tyre mountainFirst off the block will be the Tyrewise product stewardship,...