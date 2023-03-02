Menu
Upton scathing about RMA reform

Simon Upton questions whether RMA reform will make anything better. (Image: Supplied)
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 02 Mar 2023
Environment commissioner and former environment minister Simon Upton says proposed resource management reforms are so flawed that the environment might be better off if they were scrapped.However, another former National environment minister, Nick Smith, says change is needed and they should be persevered with.Upton made his comments as commissioner in his submission to MPs considering the Natural and Built Environment Bill and the Spatial Planning Bill.He was scathing in his assessment and said the law changes might not be fit for purpose even...
