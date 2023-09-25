Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Environment

Waitaki hydro consent now under way highlighting what was lost and what was gained

Waitaki hydro consent now under way highlighting what was lost and what was gained
Lake Tekapo is the source of the Waitaki hydro scheme, now the centre of NZ's largest ever consent process. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 25 Sep 2023
One of the country’s largest-ever resource consenting processes is now under way, covering 18% of New Zealand’s electricity generation and bringing back memories of the environmental damage caused by the scheme’s construction.Genesis and Meridian have both applied for renewal of their consents to operate their eight dams in the Waitaki catchment, which have literally powered the economy for decades.The scheme started in the 1920s and 1930s as a make-work scheme during the Great Depression at a time when there was not enough el...
QuiznessDesk, Monday, September 25, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, September 25, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

Synlait reports net loss in challenging year

The result was in line with guidance.

Rebecca Howard 8:59am
Synlait reports net loss in challenging year
Retail

Forsyth Barr keeps 'outperform' rating for KMD Brands

There were a few “bright spots” in KMD Brands’ full-year earnings, Forbarr said.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Forsyth Barr keeps 'outperform' rating for KMD Brands

More Environment

Your coffee cup needs a climate rating, too
Environment

Your coffee cup needs a climate rating, too

Getting your caffeine fix in a plastic pouch rather than a cup won't save the planet.

Bloomberg 16 Sep 2023
Environment ministry looks at credits market to protect nature
Environment

Environment ministry looks at credits market to protect nature

Businesses, individuals and charities would buy credits to restore and preserve nature.

Greg Hurrell 14 Sep 2023
Time to boost NZ's own 'space mission' – Rocket Lab
Technology

Time to boost NZ's own 'space mission' – Rocket Lab

The company is driving the government's MethaneSAT aerospace project.

Brent Melville 13 Sep 2023
After climate reporting, here comes nature-related financial reporting
Environment

After climate reporting, here comes nature-related financial reporting

Many NZ companies are shocked to learn how dependant their business is on nature. 

Greg Hurrell 24 Aug 2023