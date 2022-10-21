See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Environment

What Upton and Rumsfeld have in common - fear of the unknown unknowns

Ian Llewellyn

Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 21 Oct 2022

What Upton and Rumsfeld have in common - fear of the unknown unknowns
Parliamentary commissioner for the environment Simon Upton: both a Cassandra and eternal optimist
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 21 Oct 2022
RELATED
The plea by parliamentary commissioner for the environment Simon Upton about the need for clearer thinking and accountability around environmental reporting, spending and policy has the tone of a world-weary Cassandra.That is, Upton is foreseeing a dire future and, going on past experience, no one will pay any attention.Despite clearly laying out the problem, his report 'Environmental reporting, research and investment – Do we know if we're making a difference?' describes how all the problems are well known and how nothing has...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets
Mainfreight hits one-month high; NZX50 drops
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 21 Oct 2022

The S&P/NZX50 declined 34 points for the day.

Sport
Business of Sport: is Izzy about to top Steve Adams as NZ’s highest-paid sports star?
Trevor McKewen | Fri, 21 Oct 2022

UFC champ Israel Adesanya is breathing down the NBA star's neck.

Finance
Mainfreight climbs 6.2% on upbeat earnings outlook
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 21 Oct 2022

The company expects revenue to be up 32% in the first-half of the March year.

Sponsored
Seven apps to improve small business productivity

A follow up story focusing on specific tools to educate small business owners about the digital options available to them.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.