Environment

Winds of change blowing for old turbines

Precycle wants to save old turbine housings from the shredder. (Image: Precycle)
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 07 Jan 2026
Nearly a hundred old wind turbine housings are looking for a new home. They might even be turned into tiny homes at a pinch, or at least a sleepout.Now surplus to NZ Windfarms’ requirements, a call is going out for ideas on what to do with 97 fibreglass structures, with around $3,000 in prize money up for grabs.A 24-hour hackathon will be run by Manawatū companies Precycle and Central Environmental in February, with Meridian Energy as the main sponsor. Precycle founder and chief executive officer Nelson Harper said they were open to...
NZ and global temperatures push near record highs in 2025
Environment

NZ and global temperatures push near record highs in 2025

Kawerau recorded the highest temperature of 35.6C on December 7.

Greg Hurrell 1:30pm
World

BlueScope rejects Steel Dynamics, SGH takeover bid

BlueScope also criticised the bid’s reliance on debt financing.

The Wall Street Journal 8:40am
Finance

Tailwinds push open banking into 2026 and beyond

New entrants, fundraising and consolidation are on the cards.

Andy Macdonald 5:00am
More Environment

NZ’s lack of missile defences Euro space mission winner
Environment

NZ’s lack of missile defences Euro space mission winner

The ESA’s new Biomass satellite is being calibrated on NZ’s plantation pine forests.

Greg Hurrell 19 Dec 2025
Stewardship land continues to divide
Primary Sector

Stewardship land continues to divide

More than 600,00 hectares of land is being fought over.

Ian Llewellyn 12 Dec 2025
RMA reform: how long it will take
Policy

RMA reform: how long it will take

The new regime will be operational from 2029.

Pattrick Smellie 09 Dec 2025