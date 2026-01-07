Winds of change blowing for old turbines

Precycle wants to save old turbine housings from the shredder. (Image: Precycle)

Nearly a hundred old wind turbine housings are looking for a new home. They might even be turned into tiny homes at a pinch, or at least a sleepout.Now surplus to NZ Windfarms’ requirements, a call is going out for ideas on what to do with 97 fibreglass structures, with around $3,000 in prize money up for grabs.A 24-hour hackathon will be run by Manawatū companies Precycle and Central Environmental in February, with Meridian Energy as the main sponsor. Precycle founder and chief executive officer Nelson Harper said they were open to...