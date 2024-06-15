Menu
Fail file: Chef, restaurateur and judge Josh Emett

Sat, 15 Jun 2024
Each fortnight, Victoria Carter speaks to someone about failure and disappointment and what they learned. This week, she talks to chef and MasterChef judge Josh Emett. I was really disappointed when: I broke my leg coming off a farm bike. It changed the course of my life. I was 13, extremely sporty and very active. It took me out for six months and in terms of sport I don’t think I ever really recovered. That’s sat with me my whole life. I often think if I hadn’t had that accident, my course of life would have been differ...
Climate change is coming for the finer things in life
Climate change

Climate change is coming for the finer things in life

Coffee. Wine. Olive oil. Cocoa. 'It does feel a little apocalyptic'.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Health

Why Americans eat a sunscreen ingredient in their pizza

Health concerns grow over titanium dioxide, but NZ and Australia believe it's safe.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Why Americans eat a sunscreen ingredient in their pizza
On the Money

On the Money: Louis Vuitton, Mr Finance and Fieldays

We may not know where Louis Vuitton bags go, but we know where you can find Mr Finance.

Dileepa Fonseka 15 Jun 2024
On the Money: Louis Vuitton, Mr Finance and Fieldays

