Fail File

Fail File: Erica Lloyd, businesswoman

Erica Lloyd. (Image: Supplied)
Victoria Carter
Victoria Carter
Sat, 24 Jan 2026
Each fortnight, Victoria Carter speaks to someone about failure, disappointment and what they learned. This week, she talks to Erica Lloyd, who works with deep tech startups. She is currently the temporary executive producer of the new Herald NOW Business programme. I was really disappointed when I realised that some of the societal advancements I assumed were baked into modern life – peace, pay parity, fairness and greater inclusion – are not only fragile but, in places, fast reversing. When my eldest daughter was born, I...
Warner Bros suitors face battle for EU nod
Media

Warner Bros suitors face battle for EU nod

Watchdogs can decide to clear the path for a deal or issue a veto.

Bloomberg 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: The Parises, The Chrises, The New Year, and more

The business and political year has kicked into gear, and so has On the Money.

Dileepa Fonseka 24 Jan 2026
On the Money: The Parises, The Chrises, The New Year, and more
Opinion

Simon Robertson: The time for macro trading is now

One thing is for sure: ‘Macro’ is back.

Simon Robertson 24 Jan 2026
The time for macro trading is now

