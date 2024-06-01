Menu
Fail File: John Mayhew, former All Blacks doctor, clinical director of AIA Insurance

(Image: Supplied)
Victoria Carter
Sat, 01 Jun 2024
Each fortnight, Victoria Carter speaks to someone about failure and disappointment and what they learned. This week, she talks to Dr John Mayhew, former All Blacks, NZ Warriors doctor, and clinical director of AIA Insurance.I was disappointed when: we lost in the World Cup semis to France in 1999, everyone had worked so hard, we deserved to win. John Hart had done a good job with the team; we were up at half-time. We were a good side. That was disappointing from a professional point of view. How John Hart was treated afterwards by the NZ public...
