$775,000 remains of Cryptopia's $28m in assets

$775,000 remains of Cryptopia's $28m in assets
The failed crypto exchange has been in liquidation proceedings for more than five years. (Image: Kanchanara/Unsplash)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Mon, 17 Jun 2024
In the five years since liquidators were appointed to Cryptopia, more than $27 million has been distributed from the hacked cryptocurrency exchange's $28m in assets.According to the 11th liquidators’ report from Grant Thornton’s David Ruscoe and Russell Moore, there is $775,000 to give back to account holders.Distributions are to begin before the end of this year.The Christchurch-based exchange was formed in 2014 but was placed into liquidation after millions of dollars were lost in a 2019 hack.Since then, the liquidators have f...
QuiznessDesk: Monday, June 17
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Monday, June 17

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Technology

Netsafe brings back scam-busting bot

The AI tool disrupts criminal activity by wasting scammers' time.

Maria Slade 7:00am
Netsafe brings back scam-busting bot
Infrastructure

City deals expected by 2025

Deals tipped to reshape relationship between central and local government.

Kaya Selby 5:00am
City deals expected by 2025

More Finance

Willis calls for select committee inquiry into banking
Finance

Willis calls for select committee inquiry into banking

She wants the Finance and Expenditure and Primary Production Committees to join forces.

Rebecca Howard 12 Jun 2024
Super spin and the greenwash cycle
Finance

David Chaplin: Super spin and the greenwash cycle

Aussie ruling could have implications for NZ markets. 

David Chaplin 12 Jun 2024
FMA seeking consultation on changes to DI licences
Finance

FMA seeking consultation on changes to DI licences

The FMA is seeking consultation on changes to the Derivative Issuer licenses

Staff reporters 11 Jun 2024
ComCom files criminal charges against Kiwibank
Finance

ComCom files criminal charges against Kiwibank

Banks must invest to get their systems right, says ComCom. 

Staff reporters 11 Jun 2024