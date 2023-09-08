Menu
A third of offshore investors likely to increase NZ investment if govt changes – report

The past couple of years have been very strong for inbound investment in New Zealand. (Image: Getty)
Nearly a third of offshore investors say they’re likely to increase investment into New Zealand if there is a change of government next month, a report by Simpson Grierson has found.The law firm has released its fifth merger and acquisitions (M&A) report – Expanding Horizons – which canvased the views of 90 offshore investors from Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe on their perspectives on investment in NZ.Of the respondents, there was a 51% increase from last year in the number of investors showing a short-term appeti...
Murray Tingey appeals how complainant is described in new hearing
Law & Regulation

Tingey represented himself in court.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Markets

ERoad says $50m raise unrelated to hostile bid

ERoad gave no hint it wanted capital at its AGM in July.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Rebecca Rendle: AI in the workplace: potential pitfalls for employers and employees

AI is introducing new complexities when it comes to employment relations.

Rebecca Rendle 5:00am
Redcurrent's liquidators fail to sell retailer
Finance

They couldn't sell the business for various "confidential reasons".

Riley Kennedy 06 Sep 2023
Global dairy prices increase for first time since May
Finance

The global dairy trade index increased 2.7% at the latest auction.

Riley Kennedy 06 Sep 2023
Reserve Bank and FMA review of boards finds issues
Finance

A review of company board operations finds much room for improvement.

Dileepa Fonseka 05 Sep 2023
Sale of Taratahi agri training centre edges closer
Finance

However, it requires the agriculture minister's sign off.

Riley Kennedy 05 Sep 2023