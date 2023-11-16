Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

a2 Milk says it's not planning to 'walk away immediately' or harm Synlait

a2 Milk says it's not planning to 'walk away immediately' or harm Synlait
(Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 16 Nov 2023
The a2 Milk Company has no plans to dump Synlait as its supplier; however, its outgoing chair says it has to look long-term. In September, the dual-listed milk marketer cancelled the exclusive part of its supply agreement with Synlait after a2 Milk believed the manufacturer's delivery and performance during the year fell below the level required for it to maintain it.Synlait disputed the cancellation, kicking off 20 working days of good faith negotiations, which failed to resolve the disagreement, and the companies went into a confiden...
Auckland hits world No 3 in priciest rentals
Property

Auckland hits world No 3 in priciest rentals

Major city rentals now climbing at a rate 3.5 times faster than pre-covid.

Brent Melville 3:42pm
Technology

ComCom concerned about One NZ’s acquisition plans

Dense Air holds the rights to a spectrum suitable for a 5G network.

Ben Moore 3:32pm
ComCom concerned about One NZ’s acquisition plans
Transport

Truckies seek govt support for Northland road closure

Extensive repairs may make the closure of the lifeline link inevitable.

Pattrick Smellie 3:25pm
Truckies seek govt support for Northland road closure

More Finance

Sara Lee owes $94m, sale could be done by mid-Feb
Finance

Sara Lee owes $94m, sale could be done by mid-Feb

The dessert maker went into administration last month.

Riley Kennedy 10:30am
Red flags raised over government-funded school
Finance

Red flags raised over government-funded school

Tertiary Education Commission deemed provider to be a "financial and reputational risk".

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Alliance Group reports 'very disappointing' $70m loss
Finance

Alliance Group reports 'very disappointing' $70m loss

It released the result on Wednesday evening.

Riley Kennedy 15 Nov 2023
Home ownership now 'preserve of the rich': ANZ boss
Finance Exclusive

Home ownership now 'preserve of the rich': ANZ boss

Local ANZ CEO, Antonia Watson, warns of home ownership 'tipping point'.

Pattrick Smellie 14 Nov 2023