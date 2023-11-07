Menu
Alliance Group expects worst result in a decade
Alliance Group chief executive Willie Wiese. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 07 Nov 2023
Alliance Group is priming its farmer-owners that it’s heading for its worst result in more than 10 years, as lacklustre red meat demand throws up challenges.In recent years, despite the challenges of covid-19 and supply chain issues, meat companies have enjoyed record financial results on the back of strong global demand.Alliance, which is a co-operative owned by 4,500 of its farmers, was no exception.In the 12 months to Sept 30, 2022, it reported a record profit before tax of $117.2 million with revenue of $2.2 billion.This yearThis...
