Finance

Annual KiwiSaver report: how did your fund do in 2023?

The total value of KiwiSaver surpassed $100 billion at the end of 2023. (Image: Getty)
Gregor Thompson
Mon, 04 Mar 2024
Andy Fyers
Mon, 04 Mar 2024
On balance, 2023 was a great year for KiwiSaver investors, especially after the grim performance of almost all asset classes in 2022.The average growth fund returned 14% in the year to December 2023, while balanced and conservative funds returned 11.3% and 8.3%, respectively.All three of those numbers are almost double the average annualised growth rate for each category over the past 10 years.Every fund in these three categories, which account for 85% of all the money invested in KiwiSaver schemes, grew at 5% or higher. Not one fund in the gro...
From green tape to fast-tracks
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: From green tape to fast-tracks

An apparently ballooning fast-track list is the talk of the town in Wellington.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Infrastructure

Lyttelton port results weigh on holding company

Softer volumes through the port resulted in a $4m downturn in half-year profits.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Lyttelton port results weigh on holding company
Retail

EziBuy bought back by its previous ASX-listed owner

Mosaic Brands put in an offer for the clothing retailer last year.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
EziBuy bought back by its previous ASX-listed owner

More Finance

Ken Wikeley ordered to disclose details by start of week, or else
Finance

Ken Wikeley ordered to disclose details by start of week, or else

Wikeley faces the threat of prison if he doesn't do it.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
ASB's Shortt: Move beyond 'investing to survive'
Finance

ASB's Shortt: Move beyond 'investing to survive'

The ASB CEO says businesses have been in 'investing to survive' mode.

Dileepa Fonseka 28 Feb 2024
PGG Wrightson CEO: OCR hike would hurt rural sector confidence
Finance

PGG Wrightson CEO: OCR hike would hurt rural sector confidence

The company suspended its interim dividend, worrying about adding debt if rates go up.

Riley Kennedy 28 Feb 2024
John Key steps down as ANZ Bank NZ chair
Finance

John Key steps down as ANZ Bank NZ chair

John Key will retire from all ANZ boards on March 14. Key joined the ANZ NZ board in 2017 after stepping down as New Zealand’s prime minister. He became chair of the board in 2018 and then joined the ANZ Group board as a director.The board of ANZ Bank New Zealand has appointed Sc...

Staff reporters 27 Feb 2024