Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

ASB cops $6.7m penalty over several law-linked ‘shortcomings’

ASB cops $6.7m penalty over several law-linked ‘shortcomings’
ASB chief executive Vittoria Shortt: “I apologise for that. (Image: Supplied)
Andy Macdonald
Andy Macdonald
Mon, 15 Dec 2025
ASB Bank has agreed to pay a $6.73 million penalty for breaches of core requirements under laws that clamp down on money laundering and the financing of terrorism, the regulator involved says.The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) case related to alleged breaches of the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Act, dating back to at least December 2019. News of the case comes two months after ASB reached a $135.6m settlement in a class action for breaches of the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance A...
Finance sponsored by
First Mortgage Trust is an investment manager that specialises in property lending. For nearly 30 years we’ve been helping New Zealanders protect and grow their wealth.
NZ sharemarket flat, up 0.01%
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket flat, up 0.01%

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,408.14, up 1.23 points or 0.01%.

Graham Skellern 6:10pm
Economy

Economy evolving as expected: RBNZ

“Growth is recovering”: RBNZ holds line. 

Rebecca Howard 4:10pm
Economy evolving as expected: RBNZ
Retail

Trade Me parent reports $113.3m loss

Titan Parent also finalised a 50% stake in Stuff Digital on July 1, 2025.

Jaime Lyth 3:55pm
Trade Me parent reports $113.3m loss

More Finance

Banks plump for Q3 GDP growth of up to 1%
Finance

Banks plump for Q3 GDP growth of up to 1%

Earlier forecasts upgraded, bringing fresh focus on monetary policy.

Andy Macdonald 5:00am
FMA censures Opes over record keeping, advice and conflict risks
Finance

FMA censures Opes over record keeping, advice and conflict risks

Opes’ vertically integrated model raised conflict-of-interest concerns.

Jaime Lyth 11 Dec 2025
RBNZ to evaluate legislative basis of Financial Policy Committee
Finance Preview

RBNZ to evaluate legislative basis of Financial Policy Committee

Comment suggests plans for Financial Policy Committee may not be set in stone. 

Andy Macdonald 11 Dec 2025
Pearlfisher Capital moves on Auckland developer
Finance

Pearlfisher Capital moves on Auckland developer

More than $10m is owed across Chenyang Wei-linked companies now in liquidation.

Jaime Lyth 10 Dec 2025