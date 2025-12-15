ASB cops $6.7m penalty over several law-linked ‘shortcomings’

ASB chief executive Vittoria Shortt: “I apologise for that. (Image: Supplied)

ASB Bank has agreed to pay a $6.73 million penalty for breaches of core requirements under laws that clamp down on money laundering and the financing of terrorism, the regulator involved says.The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) case related to alleged breaches of the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Act, dating back to at least December 2019. News of the case comes two months after ASB reached a $135.6m settlement in a class action for breaches of the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance A...