ASB gets new travel insurer as Chubb calls it quits

Not everyone is giving up on travel insurance. (Image: Depositphotos)
Paul McBeth
Wed, 03 May 2023
ASB Bank’s credit card travel insurance cover will be underwritten by AIG from June after the lender said its existing insurer is getting out of the market. That exit comes after a slump in Chubb Life Insurance New Zealand’s travel insurance premiums, which have more than halved from a peak in 2018. Chubb’s travel premiums fell by almost 21% to $6.4 million in calendar 2022 from the prior year, accounting for 2% of the firm’s total premiums in the year. The slide was steep when the covid-19 pandemic hit in...
Unemployment rate holds steady at 3.4%
Economy

Unemployment rate holds steady at 3.4%

The unemployment rate is slightly lower than the 3.5% forecast by the RBNZ.

Rebecca Howard and Andy Fyers 11:30am
Property Investigation

Nelson property companies sue former directors

The case comes after the SFO announced charges against the former CEO.

Oliver Lewis 11:00am
Economy

Reserve Bank says NZ house prices still overvalued

In the near term, prices may continue to soften given the level of interest rates and several other factors.

Rebecca Howard 9:42am
Christchurch social housing operator owes $10m to creditors
Finance

Christchurch social housing operator owes $10m to creditors

Receivers were appointed in late February and early March.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Finance

Colin Rath's receivers say value of assets 'uncertain'

Rath was jailed last month for filing $1.5 million in fraudulent GST returns.

Riley Kennedy 02 May 2023
Guesswork and slogans: the wealth tax debate
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: Guesswork and slogans: the wealth tax debate

Last week's tax research has created some wonderfully simple, albeit misleading slogans.

Pattrick Smellie 02 May 2023
Banking Association: Value of new home loans down by 19%
Finance

Banking Association: Value of new home loans down by 19%

The average value of new home loans was $338,598, down 18.9% on the previous six months.

Staff reporters 01 May 2023