ASB's net profit drops 10%

Riley Kennedy
Wed, 14 Aug 2024
ASB Bank’s full-year profit has dropped 10%, with the country’s third-largest lender believing fixed-term home loan rates have peaked.The local unit of Commonwealth Bank Australia’s (CBA) net profit in the 12 months to June 30 dropped $150 million, or 10%, to $1.35 billion.Cash profit dropped 9% to $1.36b.Net interest margin decreased 16 basis points from the year earlier, which CBA said reflected lower deposit and lending margins. This resulted in cash operating income decreasing by 5%.Operating expenses increased b...
RBNZ cuts to 5.25% and signals more to come
Banks responded quickly to the news. 

Rebecca Howard 2:35pm
The market had priced a 60% chance of a cut. 

Rebecca Howard 2:05pm
Court of Appeal opt-out finding 'huge' – banking class action lawyer

Court of Appeal clears a path for class actions.

Garth Bray 12:50pm
Court of Appeal clears a path for class actions.

Garth Bray 12:50pm
Parliament announces inquiry into business and rural banking
Parliament has announced the terms of reference for its inquiry into banking competition, focusing on business and rural lending.Minister of Finance Nicola Willis requested the inquiry as part of a commitment outlined in the National Party and New Zealand First coalition agreemen...

Staff reporters 11:40am
Bayly expects screen scraping to make ‘orderly exit’ from open banking
APIs should naturally supplant screen scraping but regulation isn’t being ruled out.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Court allows Du Val founders $1,500 a week each in living costs
Hamilton law firm iClaw named as a respondent in the case.

Riley Kennedy 09 Aug 2024