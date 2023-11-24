Menu
ASX-listed Clover Corp takes 'fairly significant steps' to seize control of Melody Dairies

Melody Dairies' plant outside Hamilton. (Image: Google)
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 24 Nov 2023
The Australian outfit, which formed a joint venture with the state-owned farmer to fund a Waikato spray drying operation, says it’s taken “fairly significant steps” to take control of the business.Four years ago, Melody Dairies was set up by Clover Corporation and Landcorp (Pāmu), as well as an entity connected to the now-collapsed Dairy Nutraceuticals, to fund, build and run the $50 million dryer.FoodWaikato, which is owned by the Hamilton city council, set up the first dryer nearly 10 years ago with Callaghan Innovation...
Ski hills ‘live and die’ on snowmaking – NZSki
Ski hills ‘live and die’ on snowmaking – NZSki

Australians continue to fill the void left by domestic skiers.

Brent Melville 5:00am
The wait is over: new govt today

Christopher Luxon says Parliament will sit on Dec 5.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Crime-busting business takes out top spot at NZTE awards

Reducing retail crime, which costs up to $150 billion a year globally, is big business.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Tower to present risk ratings on sea surge, landslips in coming months
Insurer has a lot of data and it wants its customers to know.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Tower cans dividend after storm-related losses
Tower has been expanding its operational hub in Fiji to help cap costs.

Paul McBeth 23 Nov 2023
A new gold rush for investors
The co-founders of Goldie want to help more people invest and create wealth.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 23 Nov 2023
BX Foods intends to file statements by Jan, lawyer says
It once said the audit process was 'unduly onerous and burdensome'. 

Riley Kennedy 23 Nov 2023