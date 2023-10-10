Menu
Avalia Immunotherapies collapses, owes $1m to Callaghan Innovation

Dr Shivali Gulab, CEO of Avalia Immunotherapies. (Image: Avalia)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 10 Oct 2023
Liquidators have been appointed to a biotech outfit that helped produce a covid-19 vaccine after it failed to raise cash to help further its other project.Founded in 2015, Avalia Immunotherapies was a preclinical-stage biotech company attempting to develop a fully synthetic vaccine and immunotherapy platform. Its lead programme was targeting a functional cure for chronic Hepatitis B.After it couldn’t raise further funding for clinical development, Baker Tilly Staples Rodway’s Tony Maginness and Jared Booth were appointed liquid...
Election uncertainty spells short-term turbulence for NZ dollar
Election uncertainty spells short-term turbulence for NZ dollar

The New Zealand dollar last traded at 59.82 US cents.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Car dealers brace for EV surge, ute slump

Drivers betting on National are holding off buying utes. But EV sales may surge.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
The Doshis of Rainbow Corner are elusive

Bhavini and Rahul Doshi are facing bankruptcy applications.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Has the tide turned on dairy prices?
Has the tide turned on dairy prices?

The short answer is no.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Stefan Lepionka claims judge was wrong
Stefan Lepionka claims judge was wrong

The battle over his lawyers related to a disputed Hawke's Bay property.

Riley Kennedy 09 Oct 2023
Fonterra lifts forecast milk payout
Fonterra lifts forecast milk payout

It's the first increase this season by the co-op.

Riley Kennedy 09 Oct 2023