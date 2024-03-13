Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Bank margins improve despite tough outlook

Bank margins improve despite tough outlook
(Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 13 Mar 2024
New Zealand’s four largest trading banks and state-owned competitor, Kiwibank, all improved their net interest margins in calendar 2023, despite the latest KPMG survey of the sector finding a more pessimistic outlook.Net interest margins (Nims) for the sector at December last year stood at an average of 2.34%, an improvement on the 2.1% average recorded in 2022 across all 20 registered banks included in the regular Financial Institutions Performance Survey (FIPS).Nims are a fundamental indicator of bank profitability, and NZ Nims are cons...
QuiznessDesk: Wednesday, March 13
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Wednesday, March 13

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

Tales of a takeover target

MHM is gone from the NZX and now Task has a takeover offer.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Tales of a takeover target
Markets

Got a yen for a yen? Better move fast

The kiwi has fallen about 3% against the yen since Feb 23. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Got a yen for a yen? Better move fast

More Finance

He lost $816,000 on bitcoin. Now he’s celebrating
Finance

He lost $816,000 on bitcoin. Now he’s celebrating

The believers who rode bitcoin to an all-time high – and the ones who missed out.

The Wall Street Journal 10 Mar 2024
Cryptopia customers to get their coin back
Finance

Cryptopia customers to get their coin back

Account holders will have until the end of the year to prove their balances.

Ben Moore 05 Mar 2024
Lessons from a global scam buster
Finance

Lessons from a global scam buster

Losses to NZers from online scams are currently estimated at $200 million annually.

Victoria Young 05 Mar 2024
RBNZ wants regulated entities reporting cyber incidents ASAP
Finance

RBNZ wants regulated entities reporting cyber incidents ASAP

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has beefed up its cyber security requirements, wanting its regulated entities to report material incidents “as soon as possible”.After seeking feedback last year, the bank (RBNZ) is implementing new requirements in phases over 2024.They included re...

Staff reporters 04 Mar 2024