Banks plump for Q3 GDP growth of up to 1%

Economic growth volatility is seen as continuing in Q3.

New Zealand’s economy is expected to have grown up to 1.0% in the third quarter of 2025, when it prints on Thursday, bringing fresh focus to the timing of the Official Cash Rate’s next move.Such economic growth would reverse the 0.9% slide seen in the June quarter and extend a period of volatility in the metric that broadly dates back to 2020.Economists at three major banks now see third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth above the 0.4% estimate by the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) in its November Monetary Policy Statemen...