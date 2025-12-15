Menu
Banks plump for Q3 GDP growth of up to 1%

Economic growth volatility is seen as continuing in Q3. (Image: Getty)
Andy Macdonald
Mon, 15 Dec 2025
New Zealand’s economy is expected to have grown up to 1.0% in the third quarter of 2025, when it prints on Thursday, bringing fresh focus to the timing of the Official Cash Rate’s  next move.Such economic growth would reverse the 0.9% slide seen in the June quarter and extend a period of volatility in the metric that broadly dates back to 2020.Economists at three major banks now see third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth above the 0.4% estimate by the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) in its November Monetary Policy Statemen...
NZ sharemarket flat, up 0.01%
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket flat, up 0.01%

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,408.14, up 1.23 points or 0.01%.

Graham Skellern 6:10pm
Economy

Economy evolving as expected: RBNZ

“Growth is recovering”: RBNZ holds line. 

Rebecca Howard 4:10pm
Retail

Trade Me parent reports $113.3m loss

Titan Parent also finalised a 50% stake in Stuff Digital on July 1, 2025.

Jaime Lyth 3:55pm
ASB cops $6.7m penalty
Finance

ASB cops $6.7m penalty

Issues centred on the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Act.

Andy Macdonald 12:00pm
FMA censures Opes over record keeping, advice and conflict risks
Finance

FMA censures Opes over record keeping, advice and conflict risks

Opes’ vertically integrated model raised conflict-of-interest concerns.

Jaime Lyth 11 Dec 2025
RBNZ to evaluate legislative basis of Financial Policy Committee
Finance Preview

RBNZ to evaluate legislative basis of Financial Policy Committee

Comment suggests plans for Financial Policy Committee may not be set in stone. 

Andy Macdonald 11 Dec 2025
Pearlfisher Capital moves on Auckland developer
Finance

Pearlfisher Capital moves on Auckland developer

More than $10m is owed across Chenyang Wei-linked companies now in liquidation.

Jaime Lyth 10 Dec 2025