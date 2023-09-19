Menu
Barry Kloogh’s Ponzi victims to get 2 cents in the dollar

Barry Kloogh was jailed for his offending. (Image: NZME)
Paul McBeth
Tue, 19 Sep 2023
The 81 victims of disgraced Dunedin financial adviser Barry Kloogh, who lost more than $16 million in his Ponzi scheme, have been all but financially wiped out as liquidators pick over the remains of his Financial Planning entity. The Official Assignee’s latest report on its liquidation of the firm shows it’s clawed back $430,564.60 from the O’Neill Devereux Solicitors trust fund after a May high court decision in Dunedin worked out how much of the family trusts’ funds hadn’t been tainted by Kloogh&r...
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, September 19, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

A2 Milk's move may be more about Mataura Valley Milk than Synlait

A2 Milk has said it wants Mataura Valley Milk to be profitable by FY26 or earlier. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Finance

Govt’s green fund raises $170m debt for solar power

The investment-grade climate bonds are the NZGIF's largest single investment to date.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Three new directors for NZGCP board
Finance

Three new directors for NZGCP board

NZ Growth Capital Partners (NZGCP) has appointed Janice Fredric, Grant Straker and Steve O’Connor to its board. The three new directors will join current board chair Annabel Cotton and director Nicole Buisson.NZGCP is a crown-owned entity set up by the government in 2002 with the...

Staff reporters 18 Sep 2023
Where is the money?
Finance

Dileepa Fonseka: Where is the money?

Future politicians may look back wistfully on today as an age when they had cash.

Dileepa Fonseka 18 Sep 2023
Cyclone Gabrielle: who's profiting from the Hawke's Bay rebuild?
Finance

Cyclone Gabrielle: who's profiting from the Hawke's Bay rebuild?

BusinessDesk travelled to the region to see who would profit from the rebuild.

Riley Kennedy 18 Sep 2023