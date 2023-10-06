Menu
Blue Sky Meats still needs to tip in 'significant' capital

Blue Sky’s chair, Scott O’Donnell. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 06 Oct 2023
Southland meat company Blue Sky Meats doesn’t expect to pay a dividend in the short term as it needs to continue tipping “significant” capital into its sole processing plant.Southern Lamb Investments – backed by Blue Sky’s chair Scott O’Donnell and director Andrew Lowe – launched a takeover offer early last year of the now-formerly Unlisted Securities Exchange-listed company.The company originally offered $3 a share and ended up getting just shy of 75% of the ownership. Chinese-owned NZ B...
