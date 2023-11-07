Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

BNZ bankrupts 'hopelessly insolvent' former Highlanders co-owner in Australia

BNZ bankrupts 'hopelessly insolvent' former Highlanders co-owner in Australia
Matt Davey. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 07 Nov 2023
Bank of New Zealand has bankrupted former Highlanders co-owner Matthew Davey across the Tasman.Three years ago, Davey’s Fortress Information Systems, which traded as Ticket Rocket, as well as three other subsidiaries such as Dash Tickets, collapsed owing millions to creditors. This included $4.9 million owed to Bank of NZ (BNZ). The company’s downfall started when it failed to pay Palmerston North city council as agreed in a contract, which resulted in it going to the high court for a freezing order over Fortress' bank acco...
Two years of flight disruptions ahead due to engine problem – Air NZ
Markets

Two years of flight disruptions ahead due to engine problem – Air NZ

The airline had warned it expected scheduling complications from January 2024.

Staff reporters 10:00am
World

The new headache for bosses: employees aren’t quitting

Last year, companies were struggling to keep staff, now not enough are leaving their jobs.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
The new headache for bosses: employees aren’t quitting
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, November 07, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, November 07, 2023

More Finance

Qippay takes another step with Westpac deal
Finance

Qippay takes another step with Westpac deal

The big banks are getting on board, but Kiwibank still lacks a ticket.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Westpac borrowers mostly managing shift to higher rates
Finance

Westpac borrowers mostly managing shift to higher rates

More money out is being matched by more money in. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Alliance Group expects worst result in a decade
Finance

Alliance Group expects worst result in a decade

It's due to report its full-year results this month.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
New boss at TSB
Finance

New boss at TSB

Kerry Boielle has been appointed as the new chief executive of TSB, starting in January.  Boielle is currently with Southern Cross Health Society, holding concurrent senior management roles. Prior to that, she had 17 years' banking experience in senior roles with both ASB Ban...

Staff reporters 06 Nov 2023