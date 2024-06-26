Menu
BNZ mistreated whistleblower, authority finds

BNZ mistreated whistleblower, authority finds
Melissa Bowen has been vindicated after blowing the whistle at BNZ. (Image: Supplied)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Wed, 26 Jun 2024
In the summer of 2015-2016, Melissa Bowen witnessed a series of events at her workplace, the Bank of New Zealand (BNZ), that she believed amounted to serious wrongdoing.  Just last week, after a lengthy court fight, the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) found the bank fired her for reporting it.Bowen – who had worked for the bank for more than two decades and was a manager in a unit for small business customers – made a protected disclosure in 2016.According to a landmark decision by ERA member Peter van Keulen, BNZ improper...
NZ sharemarket surges 1%
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket surges 1%

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,835.02, up 118.57 points or 1.01%.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Finance

Shareholders association opposes Geneva Finance delisting

Company says it will exceed USX governance rules.

Jem Traylen 4:30pm
Shareholders association opposes Geneva Finance delisting
Markets

Rakon's takeover committee chair resigns

Unsolicited bid for the advanced parts maker foundered recently.

Rebecca Stevenson 2:35pm
Rakon's takeover committee chair resigns

