BNZ nabs market share as profit growth slows with economy

The bank won customers from its rivals. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Paul McBeth
Thu, 09 Nov 2023
Bank of New Zealand picked up more of the nation’s mortgage market as the lender’s pace of profit growth slowed in a cooling economy. The local unit of National Australia Bank (NAB) reported a net profit of $1.51 billion in the 12 months ended Sept 30, up from $1.41b a year earlier, as its net interest margin widened to 2.4% from 2.15% a year earlier. While the bank’s profit grew at an annual pace of 6.7%, that slowed from the 13.5% pace it was tracking at in the first half. “Inflation, while sof...
Fed probes Morgan Stanley’s wealth-management practices
World

At issue is how the bank vets foreigners and the origins of their money.

The Wall Street Journal 12:50pm
Markets

Xero has reported its first numbers since the headcount cut in March.

Rebecca Stevenson 11:30am
Primary Sector

Fonterra targets 30% reduction in on-farm emissions by 2030

The co-op is holding its AGM today.

Riley Kennedy 10:45am
Corporate tax lifts govt books
Finance Free

Treasury say the volatile market is to blame.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 11:35am
Interest in 'insolvent' Supie's assets not enough to stop liquidation vote
Finance

Resolutions at Thursday's meeting to tip the group over will almost certainly pass.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Global dairy prices break four-auction gain streak
Finance

The GDT index had increased at the last four auctions.

Riley Kennedy 08 Nov 2023
Maui Capital aims for mid-2024 selldown for Indigo fund
Finance

It's in the process of winding down both its Indigo and Aqua funds.

Oliver Lewis 08 Nov 2023