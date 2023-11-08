Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Board size and pay rises centrestage at Fonterra AGM

Board size and pay rises centrestage at Fonterra AGM
Fonterra's shareholders have a lot to chew over at this week's annual meeting. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 08 Nov 2023
Fonterra chair Peter McBride and his offsider Miles Hurrell will attempt to tame the bucking dairy giant's farmers as it holds its annual meeting in the small mid-Canterbury town of Methven this week.They bring a packed agenda to the heart of dairy farming country, with board and shareholder resolutions as well as the expected announcement of Fonterra's Scope 3 carbon emissions target. The meeting comes amid a backdrop of increased pressure on farms, with a low milk price, high costs and questions about the abrupt departure of its...
Scarbro directors front $300k for employees
Economy

Scarbro directors front $300k for employees

The large Auckland builder collapsed in April with five active projects.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Tourism

Robo-cocktail hour: robots move into room service mode

Bots could come in handy when dealing with 'challenging guests', hotelier says.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Robo-cocktail hour: robots move into room service mode
Opinion

David Chaplin: Crypto-eyes and the single money vision

The NFT crowd takes the laser craze to new heights.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Crypto-eyes and the single money vision

More Finance

Maui Capital aims for mid-2024 selldown for Indigo fund
Finance

Maui Capital aims for mid-2024 selldown for Indigo fund

It's in the process of winding down both its Indigo and Aqua funds.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Jarden lifts Westpac's status despite pockets of mortgage stress
Finance Free

Jarden lifts Westpac's status despite pockets of mortgage stress

Planned investment in cost-cutting pleases analysts. 

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 07 Nov 2023
RBNZ seeks feedback on overseas branch changes
Finance

RBNZ seeks feedback on overseas branch changes

New rules are coming and submitters have until Dec 5 to have a say.

Staff reporters 07 Nov 2023
Qippay takes another step with Westpac deal
Finance

Qippay takes another step with Westpac deal

The big banks are getting on board, but Kiwibank still lacks a ticket.

Ben Moore 07 Nov 2023