Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Censured liquidator to hand over file that sparked disciplinary actions

Censured liquidator to hand over file that sparked disciplinary actions
Insolvency practitioner David Thomas has been censured over “unprofessional” actions. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 20 Oct 2023
Tauranga insolvency practitioner David Thomas, who has been censured over “unprofessional” actions, is handing over the liquidation that sparked one of the complaints and saw him hauled before the profession’s watchdog.Thomas, who has operated his insolvency practice Don’t Be Limited since 2010, became the first case where charges against a non-member licensed insolvency practitioner were heard by the New Zealand Institute of Chartered Accountants (NZICA) Disciplinary Tribunal since the compulsory licensing reg...
Luxon and Peters have talked
Politics News analysis

Luxon and Peters have talked

Direct contact between the National and NZ First leaders has started.

Dileepa Fonseka and Pattrick Smellie 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, October 20, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, October 20, 2023
Markets

Petrol's dying, long live aviation fuel

Aviation fuel demand is expected to boom in the next 30 years.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Petrol's dying, long live aviation fuel

More Finance

Crown Irrigation told to wind up, Treasury to find new home for $62m loans
Finance

Crown Irrigation told to wind up, Treasury to find new home for $62m loans

It tipped the Kurow scheme into receivership last year.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Happy Valley Nutrition's debt ticks up as administrators put DoCA in place
Finance

Happy Valley Nutrition's debt ticks up as administrators put DoCA in place

It went into administration in July. 

Riley Kennedy 19 Oct 2023
Pāmu, and Clover Corp chip in funds to prop up Melody Dairies
Finance

Pāmu, and Clover Corp chip in funds to prop up Melody Dairies

The pair are major shareholders in the joint venture.

Riley Kennedy 18 Oct 2023
Harmoney has no more peers
Finance

Harmoney has no more peers

The founding purpose is no more. 

Staff reporters 17 Oct 2023