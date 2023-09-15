Menu
Chinese-owned BX Foods fails to file accounts on time

BX Foods' plant in Oamaru when it was owned by Lean Meats. (Image: Google Maps)
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 15 Sep 2023
Chinese-owned meat company BX Foods is facing the prospect of enforcement action after failing to file its accounts to the Companies Office.The North Otago-based company operates a freezing works outside of Oamaru, and its reporting entity, NZ Binxi (Oamaru) Foods Limited, is yet to file its financial statements for the 12 months to December last year – despite being reminded twice.Under the Financial Reporting Act, the company is deemed to be a large reporting entity, so it must file its statements five months post-balance date...
