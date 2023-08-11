Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Chris Cook’s web of liquidated entities

Chris Cook’s web of liquidated entities
Jacks Point is at the foot of the Remarkables. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 11 Aug 2023
Multiple entities connected to well-known property developer Chris Cook have gone under in the past month, some with hefty GST bills owing to the tax department.Two of the liquidations have been triggered by Cook himself. One, however, has been court-appointed following an application from Inland Revenue Department (IRD).From what information is currently available, that GST bill currently amounts to $8 million, with money outstanding to secured lenders, including Arena and Simply Finance.The history of CookCook was tied up, alongside Paul...
Better to overinvest in renewable energy than leave it too late
Energy

Better to overinvest in renewable energy than leave it too late

Electrifying NZ needs "all hands to the pump", says Powerco chief executive James Kilty.

Greg Hurrell 12:00pm
Policy

Compulsory gender pay gap reporting teased

The government has released details of its planned gender pay gap reporting regime.

Oliver Lewis 9:25am
Compulsory gender pay gap reporting teased
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 11, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 11, 2023

More Finance

NZ banking more profitable than in other countries
Finance

NZ banking more profitable than in other countries

The preliminary findings “raise questions for us”, says the Commerce Commission.

Staff reporters 10 Aug 2023
Half of ASB’s home loans still to rollover to higher rates
Finance

Half of ASB’s home loans still to rollover to higher rates

There's an 18% increase in customers seeking a financial wellbeing review.

Paul McBeth 10 Aug 2023
OIO asked questions about a milk business that turned sour
Finance

OIO asked questions about a milk business that turned sour

It ended up granting the application saying the benefits would be substantial.

Riley Kennedy 10 Aug 2023
Growth in multi-sector KiwiSaver returns slows
Finance

Growth in multi-sector KiwiSaver returns slows

The quarter hasn't been kind to conservative funds, but returns remain positive.

Staff reporters 09 Aug 2023