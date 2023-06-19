Menu
Collapsed Auckland baseball franchise owes $1.7m to creditors
Kyle Glogoski of the Auckland Tuatara. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 19 Jun 2023
The collapsed Auckland baseball franchise Tuatara changed liquidators after the first appointment was found to be invalid, the initial report says.In April, Auckland Tuatara’s limited partnership (LP) and general partner (GP) were put into liquidation with Heath Gair of Palliser Insolvency appointed.However, after that appointment by its shareholders was found to be “invalid”, McDonald Vague’s Iain McLennan and Boris van Delden were appointed liquidators of the GP by the high court at Wellington on the application of Str...
ETS reform options come with costs and controversy
Primary Sector

Four ETS options have been outlined, one to keep the existing scheme – and three others.

Ian Llewellyn 11:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, June 19, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, June 19, 2023
Primary Sector

Fieldays: politics trumped spending

Fieldays was on the campaign trail. 

Rebecca Howard and Riley Kennedy 5:00am
FMA issues warning about bogus interest rate site
Finance

The FMA said it's received 154 complaints over the first six months of this year.

Staff reporters 10:40am
Reserve Bank mulls payments system access for non-banks
Finance

Smaller financial institutions could get access to the Reserve Bank's payments system.

Pattrick Smellie 16 Jun 2023
Commerce Commission warns HSBC over credit contracts
Finance

HSBC's credit contract disclosures were not up to scratch.

Staff reporters 14 Jun 2023
China cuts short-term policy rate as recovery weakens
Finance

The surprise move shows Beijing’s concerns about slowing growth.

Bloomberg 14 Jun 2023