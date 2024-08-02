Menu
ComCom to consult Australian regulators on impact of ANZ bond probe

Bond traders at ANZ in Australia are alleged to have manipulated the sale of government debt last year. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 02 Aug 2024
The Commerce Commission will consult Australian regulators to determine whether their investigations into ANZ Bank's alleged bond manipulation impact its final personal banking services report.The commission’s draft of the 14-month market study was delivered earlier this year, and its final report will be delivered towards the end of this month.The former Labour Government tasked ComCom to undertake the study in June last year, with then-Finance Minister Grant Robertson saying there had been “long-standing concerns” about...
