Dairy farmer says 'the storm is coming' as costs soar

Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell says there is still confidence in the medium-to-long term outlook. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 17 Mar 2023
A Waikato dairy farmer says "the storm is coming" as forecasts show the cost of producing milk could be above the midpoint New Zealand’s major dairy companies are currently paying.However, Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell says there is still confidence in the medium- to long-term outlook. DairyNZ DairyBase data is forecasting the total farm work costs for the current season to increase to around $9 per kilogram of milk solids (KgMS) for the current season – an 11% increase on last season’s $8.13/KgMS.That&...
