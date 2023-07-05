Menu
Finance

David Henry declares himself bankrupt

David Henry. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 05 Jul 2023
Businessman David Henry, who had been involved in a spat with rich lister Sir Bob Jones’ company over unpaid rent, has bankrupted himself.In May last year, Henry was ordered to pay Jones’ entity Robt Jones 151 Limited (RJL) roughly $283,000, with interest and costs, over unpaid rent at Auckland’s SAP Tower.Following the judgment, Robt Jones issued and served a bankruptcy notice on Henry, which expired unremedied. The entity then issued a bankruptcy petition on Sept 28, first being called in court in the middle of November...
