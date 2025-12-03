Menu
Deposit takers eye future fintech 'contagion' risk

RBNZ mulls monitoring pulse of fintech sector. (Image: Getty)
Andy Macdonald
Wed, 03 Dec 2025
ASB and the Non-Bank Deposit Takers Association support the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's view that freestyling fintechs may one day need to be regulated under new deposit-taking laws.Commenting in response to the central bank’s recent regulatory perimeter consultation, ASB and the Non-Bank Deposit Takers Association (NBDTA) were wary of future risks posed by fintechs as that sector developed.“We  … endorse the RBNZ’s [Reserve Bank of NZ] intention to continue monitoring developments in the fintech sector,” said ASB’s chief financial offic...
NZ sharemarket lifts late as dairy stocks gain
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.59% or 79.77 points at 13,582.54.

Tom Raynel 6:08pm
No takers for NZ’s final 2025 carbon auction

All four auctions this year failed to garner bids. 

Rebecca Howard 3:02pm
Gentrack overhaul sees top tech and NZ leaders exit

‘Project Planet’ shakeup leaves no Kiwis in Gentrack’s executive team.

Rebecca Stevenson 2:30pm
Europe recognises NZ financial benchmarks framework affecting BKBM
Decision is a key outcome for New Zealand.

Andy Macdonald 2:00pm
Kiwibank eyes co-ownership policy
Shared ownership appeals most to younger buyers, Māori and Pasifika.

Andy Macdonald 02 Dec 2025
Westpac cops $3.64m penalty for lender responsibility breaches
Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act in focus again.

Andy Macdonald 28 Nov 2025
RBNZ staff thin on ground after asbestos reopen
The finance minister understands the new flexible working policy for the RBNZ is near.

Andy Macdonald 28 Nov 2025