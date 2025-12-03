Deposit takers eye future fintech 'contagion' risk

RBNZ mulls monitoring pulse of fintech sector. (Image: Getty)

ASB and the Non-Bank Deposit Takers Association support the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's view that freestyling fintechs may one day need to be regulated under new deposit-taking laws.Commenting in response to the central bank’s recent regulatory perimeter consultation, ASB and the Non-Bank Deposit Takers Association (NBDTA) were wary of future risks posed by fintechs as that sector developed.“We … endorse the RBNZ’s [Reserve Bank of NZ] intention to continue monitoring developments in the fintech sector,” said ASB’s chief financial offic...