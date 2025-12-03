Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Europe recognises NZ financial benchmarks framework affecting BKBM

Europe recognises NZ financial benchmarks framework affecting BKBM
The European Commission's decision marks the end of a multi-year effort to have New Zealand’s benchmark recognised in the EU. (Image: Getty)
Andy Macdonald
Andy Macdonald
Wed, 03 Dec 2025
The European Commission has recognised New Zealand’s legal and supervisory framework for financial benchmarks as equivalent to the European Union’s.It means more than 50 million euros ($101m) of financial instruments in use in the EU that referenced the New Zealand Bank Bill Rate (BKBM) benchmark could continue to be used without disruption from Jan 1, 2026, Financial Markets Authority (FMA) general counsel Liam Mason said.“This is a significant outcome for New Zealand, and for all financial institutions and businesses th...
NZ sharemarket lifts late as dairy stocks gain
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket lifts late as dairy stocks gain

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.59% or 79.77 points at 13,582.54.

Tom Raynel 6:08pm
Markets

No takers for NZ’s final 2025 carbon auction

All four auctions this year failed to garner bids. 

Rebecca Howard 3:02pm
No takers for NZ’s final 2025 carbon auction
Markets

Gentrack overhaul sees top tech and NZ leaders exit

‘Project Planet’ shakeup leaves no Kiwis in Gentrack’s executive team.

Rebecca Stevenson 2:30pm
Gentrack overhaul sees top tech and NZ leaders exit