Ezibuy owes more than $100m, administrators recommend liquidation

Retailer faces liquidation with unsecured cred. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 13 Jul 2023
Retailer Ezibuy, which owes more than $100 million after being valued at $350m 10 years ago, is facing liquidation with unsecured creditors likely to get nothing.Those owed money by the group, which is owned by Australian-listed Mosaic Brands, are being called to a watershed meeting in Auckland next week to decide on Ezibuy’s future.They have the option of tipping it into liquidation or opting for a deed of company arrangement (DoCA) – something the administrators haven’t put together and don’t recommend.In April, Ezibuy...
More Finance

SkyCity lawyer: Macquarie double dipping on failed car park deal
Finance

SkyCity lawyer: Macquarie double dipping on failed car park deal

The dispute will head to trial in September.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Robertson considered 'supernormal' tax on bank profits
Finance

Robertson considered 'supernormal' tax on bank profits

Treasury officials looked at options to tax 'supernormal' bank profits.

Dileepa Fonseka 12 Jul 2023
Major US banks face higher capital requirements
Finance

Major US banks face higher capital requirements

The banks are facing one of the biggest regulatory overhauls since the financial crisis.

Bloomberg 12 Jul 2023
Further insult for Karen's Diner creditors
Finance

Further insult for Karen's Diner creditors

Australian media reported on Monday that the parent owed more than $4 million.

Riley Kennedy 11 Jul 2023